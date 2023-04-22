Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

