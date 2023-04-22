Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

