Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

V stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

