Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

