NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $95.14 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading

