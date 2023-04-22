Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 5.1%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,017,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,402,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,405,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 475,250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 738,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 188,749 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,902,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

