OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Trading 2.6% Higher

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.58. 24,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 280,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 69,870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,470,000 after buying an additional 284,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

