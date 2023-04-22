OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1,912.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

