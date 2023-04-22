OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,410,000 after buying an additional 1,748,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

