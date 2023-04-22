Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $113.40 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 54.01%.
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
