Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $113.40 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Flex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 58.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.