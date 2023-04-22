ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on May 15th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.1%.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

