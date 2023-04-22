OSB Group’s (OSB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($9.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.28) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.38) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.62).

OSB Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.11) on Friday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 599 ($7.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.22 and a beta of 1.36.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($334,774.31). Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

