Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Terry Dagnon Sells 520,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.17 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have commented on OTLK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

