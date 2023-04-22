Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Terry Dagnon Sells 520,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Rating) insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.17 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OTLK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

