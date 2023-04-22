Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

