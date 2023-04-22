Piper Sandler Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $14.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.