PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 398,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 617,809 shares.The stock last traded at $48.79 and had previously closed at $49.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after buying an additional 99,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,721,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,732,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,725,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

