Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Alistair Barton Buys 350,000 Shares

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Rating) insider Alistair Barton purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$98,000.00 ($65,771.81).
Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.
