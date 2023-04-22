Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $390.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $343.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $429.53.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.