Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $460.00 to $445.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 3.3 %

Pool stock opened at $343.24 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $429.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.51.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.