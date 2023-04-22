PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $22,656.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $22,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

