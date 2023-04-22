Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

