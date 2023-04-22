Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.46 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 96,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

