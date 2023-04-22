Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

PG stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

