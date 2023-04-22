Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 16,370 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.63 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.