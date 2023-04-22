Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

