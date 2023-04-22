Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 520,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after buying an additional 147,285 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

