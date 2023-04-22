Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $173.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

