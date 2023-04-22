Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Prologis stock opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

