PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Up 5%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 60,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 247,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PROS Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PROS by 28.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PROS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

