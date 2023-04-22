ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 19,360 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Horace Mann Educators worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 4.4 %

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HMN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,885.71%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.