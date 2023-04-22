ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

