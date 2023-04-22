ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

