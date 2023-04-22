ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,012 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,995,000 after buying an additional 657,216 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 236.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

