ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,107.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

