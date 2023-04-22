ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $211.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $269.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day moving average of $231.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

