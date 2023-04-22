ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 128,565 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,565 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $258,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

