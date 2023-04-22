ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of International Bancshares worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 326.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

