ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $281.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.