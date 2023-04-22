ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 76,486 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 177.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

