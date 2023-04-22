Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

