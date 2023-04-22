Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $120.13.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.