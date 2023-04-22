Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,828 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,308,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

