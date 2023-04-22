Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,836 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KEY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.