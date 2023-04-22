Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $333.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.26. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $334.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

