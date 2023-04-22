Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

