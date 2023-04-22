Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 268.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 57,248 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

