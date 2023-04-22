Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,141 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

