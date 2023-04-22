Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 243 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

