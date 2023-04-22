Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 48 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $670.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

