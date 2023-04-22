Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 660 by Analysts at Barclays

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 645 ($7.98) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.04) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.42) to GBX 676 ($8.37) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.87) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 605.75 ($7.50).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.6 %

LON RTO opened at GBX 615 ($7.61) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 639.60 ($7.91). The stock has a market cap of £15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 550.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 529.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.93), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,169,069.17). Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.